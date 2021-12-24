York Bar Walls keeper hands in keys after 40 years
- Published
A man who has spent almost 40 years locking and unlocking the gates to York's historic walls will hand in his keys on Sunday.
Bar Walls keeper Chris Wooldridge believes he has walked 5.5 miles (8.8 km) a day during his tenure.
"It was 23 April, that was Easter Monday, when I started the work in 1984," he said.
The role involves ensuring the walls are safe for visitors and that everyone has left when they are shut at dusk.
Mr Wooldridge, 60, checks the walls each morning at 07:00, to ensure it is safe to allow public access, ahead of them being opened at 08:00.
"We've got to check round the walls, if we say icy and dangerous conditions the gates remain closed," he explained.
- York is believed to have the most intact city walls in England
- The walls are largely medieval, being built in the 13th Century using magnesian limestone
- They are punctuated by four principal gateways, which are known as bars - hence the term Bar Walls
- The walls were restored in the Victorian period when the walkway was added.
Source: Friends of York Walls
Mr Wooldridge said the big advantage of the work was the views.
As well as seeing over the city, Mr Wooldridge cited a favourite stretch on the historic structures.
"I would say from Peasholme Green all the way down to Monk Bar and all the way to Bootham Bar and it was always nice to see the Minster, it's part of the atmosphere really."
The only day the walls are closed is Christmas Day, unless the walkway is judged unsafe or restoration and maintenance work is taking place.
At dusk, Mr Wooldridge returns to ensure all 18 gates are locked up for the evening.
