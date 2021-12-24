Archbishop of York: Church 'good example' of meeting safely
The Anglican Archbishop of York has said he hoped people would feel secure attending church services over the Christmas period.
The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell urged people to take precautions in the face of rising Covid cases.
However, he said the Church had been "very good" at ensuring buildings and services were Covid-safe.
"I anticipate worship will go ahead and I think people can be encouraged to come to church," he said.
Archbishop Cottrell said he understood people might have concerns, but added: "I hope people will still feel they can come to church."
Churches across the country had introduced a limit on numbers and required people to continue social-distancing and wear face-coverings in church, he said.
"I think the Church, if I may dare to say it, I think we've shown the way in how you can do things safely."
He said he understood that Christmas for many would not be as they had hoped and that many would be having a "reduced or isolated" Christmas.
"My hope and prayer is that people will know the presence of God with them wherever they are," he said.
Asked for his view on images appearing to show some in government had broken Covid rules, Archbishop Cottrell said he understood people's anger, frustration and disappointment.
"That is a cause for great concern, but I don't think it means we should break the rules," he said.
People needed to be "sensible and careful", he said, including getting tested regularly, considering who they met with and getting vaccinated.
The archbishop also highlighted the importance of sharing vaccines with poorer countries.
"One of the reasons these new variants are emerging is because only parts of the world, usually wealthy parts of the world, are vaccinated," he said.
"We all know that until everyone is vaccinated it may as well be nobody."
