Dishforth: 'Gun-wielding' truck spotters at centre of armed police op
Armed police responding to reports of several men wielding a "long-barrelled gun" on a motorway bridge instead found a group photographing passing lorries.
A member of the public reported men with a weapon on a flyover of the A1(M) at Dishforth on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
What was seen being taken from a car boot was in fact a long-lens camera.
"It turns out the three men did intend to shoot something, but fortunately it was only photographs," police said.
Immediately after receiving the initial report from a "vigilant" member of the public, armed officers were sent to the scene, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson said: "Our Operational Support Unit was there within moments and firearms officers were also called.
"A drone camera was launched to gather information as part of our response."
After checking all was well, the truck spotters were left to continue with their hobby.
The member of the public was "absolutely right" to report their suspicions, officers said.
"Always better to be safe than sorry," they added.
