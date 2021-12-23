Yemen Heaven break-in: York restaurant owner thanks fundraisers
A woman whose restaurant was wrecked in a break-in said the public's response had made her "feel I am not alone".
Muna Al-Maflehi and her children had spent weeks renovating Yemen Heaven in York and were about to open when the walls, electrics and heating system were badly damaged by vandals.
She said she was left feeling "love all around me" after an appeal to help her raised more than £21,000 in donations.
Ms Al-Maflehi said she hoped to finally open the restaurant in February.
The restaurateur, 48, said as well as money, people had sent her flowers and cards.
"It makes me very, very happy. I appreciate it so much," she said.
Ms Al-Maflehi said when she first saw the state of the restaurant after the break-in, it was "like a war, like a bomb".
Later, more damage was discovered including the heating system being destroyed and damage to the roof in the toilets, leaving them open to the elements.
She said the vandalism had hit her hard: "I stopped for two days. I'm staying home because mentally I'm really tired."
Ms Al-Maflehi moved to York in 2018, having left Yemen in 2016, and she set up a restaurant in the city two years later.
After that was forced to close during the height of the Covid pandemic, she set about opening new premises in the former Spread Eagle Inn in Walmgate.
While it was "difficult" at the moment in the aftermath of the break-in, she said the messages and donations had helped a lot.
"They said to me: 'Stay strong, we are with you, you are not alone'."
A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary was released on conditional bail while inquiries into the break-in continued, North Yorkshire Police said.
