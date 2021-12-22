Skipton double murder accused David Michael Taylor in court
A man accused of murdering two people at a house in North Yorkshire has appeared in court.
Police found the bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s inside the house in Regent Crescent, Skipton, on Tuesday morning.
David Michael Taylor, 35, who was arrested at the scene and was known to the victims, appeared at York Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.
