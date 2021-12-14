A64 crash: Police van and ambulance collide near Flaxton Moor
Emergency workers have been treated in hospital after an ambulance and police van collided.
The vehicles crashed on the A64 near Flaxton Moor at 22:40 GMT on 12 December, North Yorkshire Police said.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital to be checked but have since been discharged.
An investigation has been launched into the collision and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
