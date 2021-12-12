York funeral director theft and fraud inquiry dropped
A police investigation into theft and fraud allegations at a funeral director has ended.
A 53-year-old man and a woman, 33, from York were arrested in June, with the accusations connected to the Hayley Owen Funeral Director firm on Boroughbridge Road in Acomb.
North Yorkshire Police said no evidence of dishonesty was found, with no further action taken by the force.
A police spokesperson described the inquiry as "complex and sensitive".
"Our thoughts and thanks are with the families who were directly affected by the investigation for their cooperation during what was a distressing situation for them," they said.
"The outcome of the investigation has been shared with the City of York Council, who have provided support for bereaved families during the investigation."
