Annabel Wright: Acne drug link to Ripon teen's suicide ruled out
A coroner has ruled out any direct link between a teenager's suicide and the drug she was prescribed to treat her acne.
Annabel Wright, 15, was found dead at her home near Ripon in May 2019.
Her family told an inquest they believed the Isotretinoin medication she was using, also known as Roaccutane, was linked to her death.
However, Coroner Jonathan Leach said there was "no evidence this was caused or contributed to by Isotretinoin".
He recorded a conclusion of suicide after hearing that the teenager had sent messages to friends on Snapchat saying she was in a low mood and "life is not worth living".
The inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, heard Isotretinoin had been recommended as suitable treatment for Annabel after she was referred by her GP to Harrogate District Hospital in late 2018.
Mr Leach heard evidence from two expert dermatologists, Professor Anthony Chu and Dr Sarah Wakelin, on whether it may have contributed to Annabel's death.
Returning his conclusion, he said Prof Chu "lacked objectivity" and his assertion that Annabel's death was linked to the drug "was clearly outside his level of expertise".
He said Dr Wakelin, on the other hand, was "measured" and "prepared to say when a question was outside her area of expertise".
Recording his findings, he said: "There is no evidence the balance of Annabel's mind was disturbed and the fact she took her own life does not in itself mean the balance of her mind was disturbed and, if it was, there is no evidence that this was caused or contributed to by Isotretinoin.
"The only evidence was from Annabel's parents, who could not concede of any other reason why she would take her own life, and that of Prof Chu, and that part of his evidence was outside of his area of expertise."
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We wish to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Annabel Wright. Following Annabel's tragic death, the Trust commenced an investigation and our findings were shared with Annabel's family and HM Coroner."
