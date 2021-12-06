Settle crash: Driver dies after being taken to hospital
The driver of a car that crashed into a wall has died from his injuries, police have said.
A Ford Fiesta hit a wall near Settle Golf Club on Friday night, with the 18-year old front seat passenger being pronounced dead at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old driver, who was seriously injured, died later in hospital.
The force has appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
