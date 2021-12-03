Bird flu: Eighth outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed
A 1.8 mile (3km) protection zone has been put in place around a premises in Thirsk after an outbreak of bird flu.
The site is the sixth near Thirsk where the highly contagious virus has been found.
Avian flu, which can kill entire flocks, has also been confirmed at two sites near Leeming Bar, in Hambleton, bringing the total number of outbreaks in North Yorkshire to eight.
A total of 25 cases have been identified in the UK since 8 November.
In a bid to limit the spread of the virus the government introduced bird housing measures on 29 November requiring all bird keepers in the UK to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity protocols.
Announcing the measures last month, the UK's four Chief Veterinary Officers said: "We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease and are now planning to introduce a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.
"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday 29 November onwards you will be legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds. We have not taken this decision lightly, taking this action now is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."
