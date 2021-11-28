Storm Arwen: Guests spend second night at Britain's highest pub
- Published
Dozens of customers at Britain's highest pub have spent a second night trapped by heavy snowfall brought by Storm Arwen.
Guests became stranded at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, on Friday night after going to watch an Oasis tribute band.
They have been unable to leave because of a fallen power line and snow blocking the main routes out.
Manager Nicola Townsend said everyone had remained in good spirits.
Guests at the inn, which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, woke up to about 3ft (0.9m) of snow on Saturday.
Ms Towsend said 61 people had spent a second night there, with many, including members of the band, having to set up camp in the pub's lounge.
She said staff had put on activities to keep people entertained, including a quiz and board games, and people had enjoyed a "chilled night".
She added: "I tried to do a best dressed snowman competition yesterday, but it was so cold and the wind was so severe we didn't achieve that."
One of the guests, Martin Overton, said the atmosphere was "very good" with "plenty of beer available".
His wife, Stephanie, added: "I'm quite chilled about being stranded, it's quite exciting but we're missing our son who is with his nana. I am wondering how long we will be here for though."
Elsewhere in North Yorkshire, the after-effects of the severe weather has continued to cause disruption.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to fallen power cables, in places including Hunmanby, Kilburn and High Birstwith.
There have been dozens of power cuts leaving hundreds of residents without power and most trains between York and Scotland have been cancelled as the the East Coast Mainline is closed between Newcastle and Edinburgh.
Yellow severe weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place as well as several flood warnings on the county's coast.
