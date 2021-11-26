Storm Arwen: Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather warnings in place
- Published
Parts of North Yorkshire could be battered by winds hitting up to 75mph, the Met Office has said.
Eastern sections of the county are covered by an amber warning as Storm Arwen is due to affect the UK.
The warning applies from 15:00 GMT until 09:00 on Saturday, according to the Met Office.
It is one of a series of warnings for snow and wind issued for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption and power cuts.
Meteorologist Daniel Rudman said Storm Arwen would impact the north east, where a rare red warning has been issued.
"The most significant impacts from Storm Arwen will be the high winds that much of the UK will see on Friday and in to Saturday, with gusts possible in excess of 80mph in exposed coastal areas, especially in the north east."
A yellow warning of wind covering most of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will be in force on Saturday until 18:00 GMT, according to the Met Office.
The high winds could bring disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially near the coast, the Met Office warned.
The RNLI has said people should "exercise extreme caution" in coastal area "if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers".
Mr Rudman said the storm could also bring rain, sleet and snow with the potential for between four inches (10cm) and six inches (15cm) of snow over higher ground.
This has resulted in a yellow warning covering covers parts of North and West Yorkshire from 17:00 GMT until 10:00 on Saturday.
North Yorkshire County Council said its gritting teams were ready to be deployed as needed.
It also said a cold weather alert had been issued for the county and asked people to take extra care and to "check on friends or family who may need extra help".
A number of planned events have been cancelled in North Yorkshire due to concerns about the high winds.
Attractions have also indicated they will close on Saturday including the National Trust's Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.