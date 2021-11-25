The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred restaurant 'reduced to ashes'
A Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire has been "reduced to ashes" after a fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday, with the thatched roof on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said 45 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height, with all occupants safely out when crews arrived.
As of 07:30, seven fire engines remain at the scene.
The building dates back to the 14th Century and is situated on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.
Posting on Twitter, the restaurant said: "It's been a long night so far…..I'm afraid we won't be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning".
Chef and patron Andrew Pern took on the restaurant in 1996, with its food described as 'modern Yorkshire' and made from "locally-sourced seasonal ingredients such as local game, North Sea fish and fresh herbs from its own kitchen garden".
Speaking on BBC Radio York, Mr Pern said he was called on Wednesday night and told "the thatch was on fire".
"The crook frame has just about gone, [the roof] is probably three or four feet deep of straw so if you're a fire it's perfect," he said.
"It's one of those risks that comes with a thatched property, once it took a grip it didn't really stand a chance."
