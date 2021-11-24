York hotel owner appeals over glass dining pods
A hotel owner told to demolish dining pods by planners has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.
The eight glasshouses were erected in the rear garden of St George's Hotel, York without planning permission.
Owner, Simon Cowton, was issued with an enforcement notice in April requiring him to remove all material associated with the "unauthorised development".
A City of York Council spokesman said it was waiting for the Planning Inspectorate to consider the appeal.
The heated glasshouses were designed to "safeguard existing jobs, protect guests, attract new visitors to York and the area and to respond in a creative way to the extreme challenges posed by Covid-19", according to the initial planning application in January.
That initial application was withdrawn after a number of objections.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one opposed resident said St George's Place was a quiet street and added: "I am therefore particularly concerned about noise, foul language and the excessive traffic and parking issues this will create."
The council's public protection team also had "concerns about noise from customers' raised voices on race days and in the evenings in the garden".
Mr Cowton said guests must have a booking and groups of racegoers, hen and stag parties would not be able to dine in the glasshouses unless they were hotel guests.
The BBC has approached Mr Cowton for comment.
A spokesperson for the council said: "The enforcement notice was served earlier this year and the applicant has now appealed the notice.
"The Planning Inspectorate is considering the appeal and we are awaiting a decision."
A date for a decision on the appeal has not been set.
