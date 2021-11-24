York Minster: Man charged after climbing cathedral
A man who climbed to the top of York Minster has been charged with criminal damage.
Rescuers launched a four-hour operation to bring the man down from the roof of the gothic cathedral shortly after 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He had used scaffolding to scale the building, North Yorkshire Police said.
After fire crews and an aerial ladder were brought to the scene, the man was brought down unhurt and subsequently arrested at about 03:00.
Police said he eventually climbed down an internal ladder "of his own accord".
York Minster's central Lantern Tower has a height of 235 ft (72m), with its twin West Towers standing at 184ft (56m). The main sections of its roof reach heights of about 98ft (30m).
The force has not said which part of the building the man reached.
