Extinction Rebellion: Leeds Civic Hall paint protester in court
- Published
An Extinction Rebellion protester who poured paint over the steps of a council building was found with red stains on her hands, a court has heard.
Elizabeth Pell, 32, denies criminal damage by dumping the liquid and leaving a series of red handprints on stone columns outside Leeds Civic Hall.
Ms Pell told officers the paint was washable and would disappear when it rained, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.
She was arrested after refusing to give her details, a trial was told.
The court heard her solo protest happened on 21 February - a day after councillors approve a planned expansion at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Prosecutor Geoff Ellis played footage to the court, originally posted on an Extinction Rebellion Facebook page, of a woman pouring a bucket of red liquid over the building's steps.
She then shouts: "Leeds City Council, you have blood on your hands".
After making a short speech, she uses another red liquid to make handprints on the columns at either side of the entrance.
Mr Ellis said police officers were alerted by a member of the public to a woman pouring red paint on to the steps of the building.
When officers arrived, he said, they found the defendant with red stains on her hands, clothes and boots.
In body-worn footage shown to the court, Ms Pell, from Moortown, Leeds, is heard to tell several PCs that the paint was water-based and would "literally wash away" when it rained.
Officers said they were left with "little option" but to detain her, Mr Ellis said, after she refused to give her details, assist with clean-up efforts or accept an alternative resolution.
She was identified via a bank card found in her possession, he told the court, and police later confiscated three bottles of food colouring from her.
Photos taken at Elland Road police station showed Ms Pell's hands marked with red stains, Mr Ellis said.
During police interview she replied "no comment" to all questions.
Her trial, which had been due to conclude in one day, was adjourned to 14 December due to technical issues.
