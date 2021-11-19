Anger as York blue badge parking ban made permanent
- Published
Disability rights campaigners hope to mount a legal challenge against a ban on blue badge parking in a city centre.
Councillors in York voted unanimously to permanently prevent disabled parking in pedestrianised areas to allow anti-terror defences to be installed.
The decision angered those affected, who said they had been made to feel like "second-class citizens".
York Accessibility Action group has launched a crowdfunding campaign as it plans legal action.
A total parking ban on York's narrow footstreets was brought in during the pandemic to better allow social distancing on the streets around York Minster.
Thursday's unanimous council vote rubber-stamped a proposal to make the ban permanent despite objections from disabled residents and their families.
Members of York City Council's executive said there was a need to protect public safety and take steps against the risk of so-called hostile vehicle attacks.
Alison Hume, from York Accessibility Action, has an adult son with autism and complex disabilities, said a quarter of all families in the city had disabled relatives or were affected by temporary physical limitations.
"The council are not listening to us when we tell them about the misery inflicted on disabled residents and their families by the draconian footstreet closures," she said.
She said the legal challenge felt "very David and Goliath" but the decision to exclude disabled people was devastating.
Helen Jones, of York Disability Rights Forum, attended the council meeting and said the vote had sent "a very, very strong message to York's disability community".
"Whether you have a blue badge or not - we don't matter," she said.
"That we are not worth the council's consideration and that we are second-class citizens."
Diane Roworth, of York Sight Loss Council, said one councillor had mentioned a judicial review during the meeting.
""e may well go down that line and I think there would be a lot of point in doing that," she said.
Labour councillor Rachel Melly, shadow executive member for transport, said she was "shocked and appalled" at the decision.
York City Council has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.