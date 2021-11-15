York's Shambles anti-terror barriers to be replaced after trader outcry
Anti-terror barriers on York's historic Shambles will be replaced following an outcry from traders.
Large metal bollards, designed to protect visitors from attacks by terrorists, were put up temporarily on the street last week.
Business owners on the narrow street said the barriers hindered deliveries.
New barriers, which will be easier for people with disabilities to navigate and allow for deliveries, will be installed, the council confirmed.
The barriers were put in to protect pedestrians over the Christmas period when York will be most busy.
However, traders criticised the council for installing barriers that are difficult to navigate and would limit their trading.
Phil Pinder, director of York Business Improvement District, previously said traders understood the need for the anti-terror barriers, but any measures had to be designed to work with the city.
He said traders had been "gobsmacked" to see the security barriers being lowered onto the medieval street late on Tuesday night.
City of York Council and Make it York stressed that counter-terrorism police said security measures were necessary, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ashley Young, from Make It York, said it was to write to affected businesses about the new barriers.
He said: "We're pleased to have reached a workable solution to swap the current measures for a different layout that will improve access for wheelchair users, allow pallet deliveries, and increase pedestrian flows through this location."
Andy D'Agorne, the council's executive member for transport, said the new measures will support both businesses and keep visitors to the city safe.
Councillors will this week debate measures that will see more subtle anti-terror measures installed around the city which would eventually prevent the need for temporary barriers in the Shambles.
Councillor Mr D'Agorne added: "However, until these are in place we must do all that's necessary to protect residents and visitors."
