Arrest after protester stops Drax power station train
- Published
A protester has been arrested after climbing on top of a train near a power plant in North Yorkshire.
The Axe Drax campaign group said one of its activists "halted the train", which was carrying wood pellets and heading to Drax Power station near Selby.
British Transport Police (BTP) said a 57-year-old woman from Leicester was arrested for endangering safety on the railway.
Drax said there had been "no impact" on its operation.
BTP said it was called to the scene at just before 16:00 GMT on Friday "to reports of a trespasser who had flagged down a freight train". The fire service was called and the woman was arrested at 10:50 GMT.
"Everyone has the right to peaceful protest but trespassing on railway lines and obstructing trains puts the safety of themselves and others in danger," the force said.
Axe Drax said the protest was against the felling of trees which are used to make biomass pellets.
It claims the pellets "harm both people and planet", and linked deforestation to "an increase in flooding, soil degradation, biodiversity and habitat loss, noise and air pollution for local communities".
The organisation added that the demonstration was being carried out "to send a clear message to COP26 - stop the fell".
Images on social media show the activist, dressed in orange, waving a flag bearing the Extinction Rebellion logo. It comes as the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow draws to an end.
A Drax spokesperson said it supported peaceful protest but trespassing on railway lines "puts the safety of train staff, as well as the protesters themselves, at risk."
The company said the power station had "slashed [its] emissions from power generation by 90%" since converting from using coal to "sustainable biomass".
It added Drax was "helping the UK's electricity system to decarbonise faster than any other major economy".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.