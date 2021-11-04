York River Ouse boat deaths: Carbon monoxide leak killed friends
- Published
Two best friends were killed by carbon monoxide from a leaking heater as they slept on a boat following a night out, an inquest has found.
Ronnie Holmes, 60, and Stephen Jewitt, 63, were found dead in December 2019 on a motor cruiser which was moored on the River Ouse in York.
The two men were discovered by a police officer after family members had raised the alarm.
The coroner's court heard there was no carbon monoxide detector on the boat.
The inquest into the men's deaths, which was held in Northallerton, was told that carbon monoxide alarms became mandatory in April 2019, but the boat's last safety inspection was two months earlier.
York coroner John Heath heard how the two men, who were both retired power station engineers and had know each other for 20 years, had met a third man, Christopher Hunter, at the marina at Naburn Lock, south of York, the previous evening.
They sailed up the River Ouse and moored near the city's Museum Gardens before visiting a number of pubs. Mr Holmes and Mr Jewitt then returned to the boat to sleep.
In a statement, Mr Hunter said he had left his friends "in good humour" with "no issues or concerns".
An investigation by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) concluded that carbon monoxide had accumulated in the main cabin from a diesel heater which Mr Holmes had bought on eBay.
Rob Loder, from the MAIB, said once lagging was removed by the investigator, the heater's exhaust was found to be leaking.
The exhaust pipe also had a silencer fitted which was not suitable for a marine setting, he said.
The inquest heard how Mr Holmes had built the vessel, named Diversion, over 11 years, starting in 1989. Mr Loder said the boat was generally very well built.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death in relation to both Mr Holmes, of Castleford, West Yorkshire, and Mr Jewitt, of Goole, East Yorkshire.
