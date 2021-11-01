Northern Lights: 'Rare treat' as phenomenon seen from Yorkshire coast
Weekend skywatchers on the Yorkshire coast were given a "rare treat" with sightings of the Northern Lights.
The spectacular natural phenomenon was captured on Saturday night in Scarborough on a cloudless evening.
The lights, or Aurora Borealis, appear when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun.
Other sightings were reported further north in Saltburn and in Bamburgh, Northumberland.
BBC Look North weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst said the geomagnetic storm was strong enough on Saturday night for them to be seen from the UK.
"We saw some heavy rain on Saturday and the weather front that brought the rain was immediately followed by very clear air which meant parts of Yorkshire managed to have good enough visibility to see the spectacle," she said.
"It's not something that happens this far south very often, so it was a rare treat for those who witnessed it."
Andrew McCauley said he captured his photos on his mobile phone between 23:25 and 23:55 BST on the Cleveland Way walking route near Scalby Mills.
"It wasn't very visible to the eye, only a very slight purple haze above the horizon but obviously the camera can pick up so much more," he said.
