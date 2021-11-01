York Minster: Restored St Cuthbert Window panels returned
Centuries-old stained glass featuring St Cuthbert has been returned to York Minster following conservation work.
Panels of medieval glass are been restored as part of a £5m project, which began in March.
The Minster's St Cuthbert Window dates from 1440 and tells the story of the life and miracles of one of northern England's most significant saints.
In total 152 panels, which make up the window, will be conserved during a five-year restoration scheme.
Work on the window, one of the largest surviving narrative windows in the world, is being carried out by York Glaziers Trust.
In all eight panels have been returned and will feature in an exhibition, giving visitors a chance to see them close-up.
Who was St Cuthbert?
- St Cuthbert was an Anglo-Saxon monk and bishop of Lindisfarne
- He lived between 634 and 687 and was renowned for his good works and miracles
- When the monks who lived on Lindisfarne fled Viking attacks in the 9th Century, they carried St Cuthbert with them in his coffin, eventually settling at Durham
- The window was gifted to the Minster by Thomas Langley Bishop of Durham, who was a former Dean of York.
Director Professor Sarah Browns said during the restoration conservators had discovered evidence of a 12th Century glazing technique only found in a few other locations.
"One of the most exciting things we've discovered is the inclusion in St Cuthbert's vestments of some 'jewels' - small pieces of coloured glass used to enrich his robes.
"The jewels were produced using a glazing technique first described in the very earliest source book for stained glass technique from the 12th Century, as a way to enrich white glass with colours without the need to use lead.
"The discovery in this 15th Century window is evidence of the level of skill and expertise of the glaziers in the city at the time, who preserved or revived this difficult technique, and the care and status afforded to the figure of St Cuthbert as one of Northern England's most significant saints."
The work also includes adding modern secondary glazing to protect the window glass from the elements.
