York death: Three arrested after man found dead at house
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a house.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the property on Markham Crescent in York shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old man who was found dead did not live at the house, the force said.
The arrested men remain in custody and a guard around the scene is in place while investigations continue, a spokesman added.
