Jason Longhurst: On the run York rapist arrested after police chase
An on-the-run rapist who skipped his court sentencing more than a month ago has been sent to prison after being captured in a police chase.
Jason Vincent Longhurst, 44, was due to be imprisoned for the sex attack on an unconscious teenage girl in 2011.
Longhurst did not attend York Crown Court on 9 September and was jailed for nine years in his absence.
He was arrested in East Yorkshire on Tuesday after a pursuit when the car he was in failed to stop, police said.
North Yorkshire Police's Sgt Hannah McPeake described Longhurst as a "sickening predator", adding that he had "shown no remorse for his actions or the pain he has inflicted on his victim".
He throttled the girl, who was a guest in his home, with a jumper until she passed out before raping her, the force said.
After his arrest, Longhurst, of Lindsey Avenue, York, appeared at York Crown Court the same day to be informed of his sentence and to start his jail term.
He is due back in court on 9 November when a decision will be made if he is to face further charges for absconding.
