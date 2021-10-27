North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner: Who is standing?
Three candidates have announced they are standing in the election to replace Philip Allott as North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Mr Allott resigned after his comments about the murder of Sarah Everard led to public complaints and a vote of no confidence by the county's crime panel.
The vote will take place on Thursday 25 November.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the role (listed alphabetically):
Zoe Metcalfe, Conservative
Ms Metcalfe sits on Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council and also works as project manager for a property company.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said her campaign would "focus on improving safety for women and girls across North Yorkshire, supporting victims of crime and tackling serious and organised crime".
"I am passionate about making our communities and societies safe, especially for women and girls, on the streets and at home, day and night," she said.
"People living and working across North Yorkshire want to feel safe and have full confidence in their police and fire services."
Emma Scott-Spivey, Labour
Ms Scott-Spivey, 23, is a student paramedic, the daughter of two police officers and lives in Thirsk.
She said she wanted to rebuild trust in the role of commissioner and would put "people above party politics".
Her campaign would target violence against women and girls, eliminate county line drug dealing and crack down on crimes against the elderly, she said.
"We have police officers, like my parents, who despite dwindling resources and reduced funding, dedicate their lives to making communities fairer and safer.
"We need a commissioner who will restore trust and give a voice to all of those people."
Keith Tordoff, Independent
Former police officer Keith Tordoff has announced via Twitter that he is standing again on a platform of "keep politics out of policing".
On his website, Mr Tordoff said: "The resignation of the Conservative Commissioner was vitally important to help rebuild and restore confidence in the police, for all women, victims of crime, their families, friends and people of North Yorkshire.
"The fallout from the circumstances leading to the Commissioner's resignation has undoubtedly undermined the great work that the Police, Fire and Rescue Services of North Yorkshire do every hour of every day."
Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates.
The election will take place after Mr Allott, who was elected in May, resigned from his role as PFCC on 14 October.
He quit after saying in an interview with the BBC that Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by the police officer who murdered her.
He added that women needed to be more "streetwise" about powers of arrest.
He made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
Mr Allott later apologised and retracted the remarks, but subsequently resigned.
A management team led by Jenni Newbury, who works for the PFCC, is expected to take temporary charge until the election.
