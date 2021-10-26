New interim North Yorkshire police boss proposed after Everard row
- Published
A management team is set to take over the office of North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner following the departure of Philip Allott.
Mr Allott resigned over comments he made after the murder of Sarah Everard.
Under proposals set to go before the county's Police, Fire and Crime panel next month, the team, led by Jenni Newbury, will take temporary charge.
A by-election to find a permanent replacement for Mr Allott will be held on 25 November.
The appointment of Mrs Newbury, who is currently the Head of Commissioning & Partnerships for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC), will need to be approved by the panel on 4 November.
PFCC chief executive Simon Dennis said the panel was required by law to appoint an acting commissioner from the paid staff of the office until a new commissioner was elected.
"The panel will be asked to consider a proposal that the Commissioner's Office be run by the Executive Management Team on a stewardship basis, with Jenni Newberry nominated as Acting Commissioner as part of that team approach," he said.
"If approved by the Panel, Mrs Newberry would take up the position, working alongside myself and assistant chief executives Tom Thorp and Caroline Blackburn, until the newly-elected Commissioner assumes the role following their election."
Conservative Mr Allott told BBC Radio York on 1 October that women should educate themselves about powers of arrest and be "streetwise".
He made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
Mr Allott later apologised and retracted the remarks, but resigned on 14 October.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.