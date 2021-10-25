David McCartney: Body found in search for missing Yorkshire Dales walker
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a walker who went missing in the Yorkshire Dales a week ago.
David McCartney, 74, from Keighley, had not returned home from a lone walking expedition on Monday 18 October.
A major search was mounted involving police, mountain rescue teams, the RAF and about 100 people.
North Yorkshire Police said the body, believed to be that of Mr McCartney, was found by a farmer in Coverhead, near Aysgarth, on Monday.
Officers accompanied by a mountain rescue team went to the scene and the body was recovered.
Mr McCartney was last seen leaving his house in Keighley, West Yorkshire last week. He was going for a hike in Craven near Skipton.
Although formal identification has not been confirmed at this stage, officers believe the body to be that of Mr McCartney, North Yorkshire Police added.
His family have been informed of the news and are being supported by police.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out, but police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The North Yorkshire force thanked members of the public for their help sharing appeals to find Mr McCartney.
