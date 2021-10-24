David McCartney: huge search for missing Yorkshire Dales walker
Mountain rescue teams with search dogs have come from as far as the Lake District to help search for missing fell walker David McCartney.
Mr McCartney, 74, failed to return from his hike in the Yorkshire Dales on 18 October.
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said nearly 100 people joined the search on Saturday.
While Mr McCartney has not yet been found, UWFRA said it is a "huge multi-agency effort with many teams".
The team passed on "a massive thank you" to everyone helping.
Mr McCartney was last seen leaving his house in Keighley, West Yorkshire on Monday. He was going for a hike in Craven near Skipton and was wearing a blue coat, red trousers and an orange and brown scarf.
He was carrying a red and black rucksack and driving a black Volvo, which police found in Kettlewell.
North Yorkshire Police, which is co-ordinating the search, said the force is "extremely concerned" for him.
The search has involved the RAF Mountain Rescue helicopter and drones to scour a swathe of the Yorkshire Dales.
UWFRA said: "On Saturday there were about 97 Mountain Rescue Team members from seven teams, including Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, Cave Rescue Organisation and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team.
"Whilst we did not locate David on Saturday it was not for lack of effort."
Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England sent 12 dogs and their handlers from the Lakes, the Peak District and the North East.
UWFRA said support and donation from How Stean Cafe was also "greatly appreciated".
The team said since Tuesday more than 2,000 man-hours have been spent on the ground searching.
Police have said anyone walking in Wharfedale, Coverdale, or Nidderdale this weekend, especially around Great Whernside, Kettlewell, Buckden, Grassington and Angram reservoir areas, are asked to report immediate sightings of anyone matching Mr McCartney's description to 999.
