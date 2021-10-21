Yorkshire forces target 'callous' county lines drugs gangs
- Published
Three Yorkshire police forces have made more than 80 arrests after a week of action targeting drug dealing.
Officers from North, West and South Yorkshire made the arrests as part of a crackdown on so-called county lines gangs between 11 and 17 October.
Police also seized thousands of pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis and a number of weapons, including a machete and a crossbow.
County lines gangs are organised drug dealers who often exploit children .
They operate in big cities and advertise in rural areas via dedicated phone lines.
'A life of crime'
North Yorkshire Police arrested 14 people and made safeguarding visits to 38 vulnerable people during the crackdown.
Det Ch Insp Lorraine Crossman-Smith, who coordinated the action, said the force's focus had been on protecting "vulnerable people who are forced to sell drugs on behalf of gangs", or who unwillingly have their homes used by drug gangs for their operations - known as "cuckooing".
In one case, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Skipton after cannabis and drugs paraphernalia was found at his home.
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of supplying ecstasy in the Craven area.
Both were released under investigation.
Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police's operation saw 16 people arrested for drugs offences and more than £45,000 in cash seized.
Officers said it had "a significant impact on criminality".
However, Det Supt Fiona Gaffney said education was paramount in helping to prevent "those most at risk" from becoming involved and being exploited by the gangs.
"People involved in county lines not only exploit children for their own gain, often leading the children into a life of crime, they also use a method known as cuckooing, where criminals take over the home of a vulnerable person.
"This leaves the victim feeling unsafe where they live... and shows the callous nature of these criminals," she added.
South Yorkshire Police made 55 arrests and seized drugs worth more than £20,000.
Officers also seized a number of weapons and mobile phones and "engaged" with vulnerable children to inform them of the risks.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.