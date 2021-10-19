A1(M) Leeming Bar crash: Man released under investigation
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash has been released under investigation, police have said.
A woman in her 70s died at the scene following the three-car crash on the A1(M) near Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, early on Monday morning.
The arrested man, who is 22 and from Malton, was also held on suspicion of drink and drug-driving.
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.
The woman who died was a passenger in a Land Rover. The driver of the Land Rover, a man also in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of another car also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the third car was uninjured, police said.
The incident caused the closure of the southbound carriageway between junctions 50 and 51 for a number of hours.
