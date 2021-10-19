Harrogate stab death accused 'has personality disorder'
- Published
A man accused of stabbing another man to death had a recognised personality disorder at the time of the attack, a court has heard.
Mark Wolsey, 47, was found dead in a chair with a knife in his chest at his flat on Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.
Leeds Crown Court heard Daniel Ainsley had been drinking before the attack on 5 March and had taken crack cocaine.
The 24-year-old admits manslaughter but denies murder by reason of diminished responsibility.
The court previously heard the two men were known to each other and Mr Wolsey had let the defendant stay with him after he was evicted.
Police attended the flat after Mr Wolsey was threatened by Mr Ainsley and took Mr Ainsley to hospital, but the jury heard he later returned to the property after buying a box of knives from an Asda supermarket.
The court heard Mr Ainsley had been living in shared accommodation offered as part of a homeless project, but police were called in February after he smashed a window by putting his head and arms through it.
Mr Ainsley told those assessing his mental state following the stabbing that he'd heard "this man shouting in my ear" telling him to return to the flat with a "big knife".
'Premeditated' attack
The court heard he had a "complex psychiatric history", and "suffers some personality disorder", with traits associated with anti-social personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and paranoid personality disorder.
Giving evidence, psychiatrist Dr John Kent agreed Mr Ainsley's behaviour at the time of the alleged offence was "consistent with a premeditated homicide" and it was "thought about, purposeful and goal-directed".
When asked if Mr Ainsley hiding a knife in his trousers was relevant to the issue of diminished responsibility, Dr Kent said: "It entails conscious behaviour, forward planning and with concealing the knife, an understanding of what was happening was wrong."
The trial previously heard Mr Wolsey was stabbed nine times in the torso and upper left arm and had nearly 40 superficial wounds, suggesting he had tried to defend himself.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.