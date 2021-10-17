Thousands take part in Yorkshire Marathon
Thousands of runners and wheelchair athletes have been pounding the streets competing in the Yorkshire marathon.
The route started in the centre of York before heading out to Stamford Bridge and returning to the city to finish near the university.
The event also had a 10 mile race. Both were cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Becky Penty, who was first in the women's marathon, said: "It was amazing the crowd support was just fantastic."
Ms Penty, who is a member of Knavesmire Harriers and completed it in 2 hours, 47 minutes and 46 seconds, said it was a "lovely course" and she "had enjoyed it, apart from maybe the last six miles."
Tom Charles was the first man home in the marathon in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 22 seconds for his first win at this distance.
"I live on the route so passed home, it was quite tempting to pop inside for a sit-down but you've got to concentrate", he said.
Meanwhile Brett Crossley was the first man to complete the marathon in a wheelchair in a time of 1 hour, 56 minutes and 2 seconds.
The inaugural event was held in 2013 and money is raised by runners for 10 charities including the Jane Tomlinson appeal.
There will continue to be some road closures around the course until about 21:00 hrs, said organisers.
