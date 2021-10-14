Sarah Everard: Commissioner Philip Allott resigns
A police boss whose comments about the Sarah Everard case sparked outrage has resigned hours after a no-confidence vote.
Philip Allott said he would "do the decent thing" and leave his post as North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
It followed a unanimous vote passed by the county's Police, Fire and Crime panel.
Members had urged him to step down after an outcry over his remarks.
Mr Allott has faced waves of criticism since he told BBC Radio York that women should be more "streetwise" during an interview about Ms Everard's murder.
In an open letter, he said he had spent the past two weeks trying "to rebuild trust and confidence in my work as commissioner".
He said he apologised "unreservedly" for his remarks, which did not reflect his views.
"I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them," he said.
"I have tried to say this again and again but I recognise that what I have said has not always been heard as I intended."
The letter will be submitted to officials, kicking off the process of installing a temporary replacement for Mr Allott.
