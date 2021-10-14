Sarah Everard: Commissioner Philip Allott hit by no-confidence vote
- Published
A vote of no confidence has been passed in a police boss whose comments about the Sarah Everard case sparked outrage.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said women needed to be "streetwise" following Ms Everard's murder by a police officer.
Appearing before the county's Police, Fire and Crime Panel, Mr Allott apologised again but insisted he could "regain people's trust".
Panel chair Carl Les said he should "consider his position".
The panel voted unanimously in favour of the no-confidence motion during the meeting.
Before they backed the move, each member took turns to tell Mr Allott he should resign.
Selby District Councillor Tim Grogan, a former police officer, told him to: "Go - and go now."
Mr Allott told the meeting that nothing would ever get done if everyone resigned and he believed he could regain people's trust.
Hundreds of complaints were made to his office after he told BBC Radio York women should know "when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested".
Conservative Mr Allott made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
The vote follows a letter from almost all of the commissioner's staff saying he had brought the office into "disrepute" with his "misogynistic" remarks.
In the letter, staff said they were "shocked" a person holding his office "could hold, let alone voice, such misogynistic views".
Employees said his words had undermined their work and impacted upon their relationships with colleagues working for the county's police force and fire service.
