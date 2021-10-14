Ilkley runner, 52, collapsed and died on moors
- Published
A runner exercising on the moors in North Yorkshire collapsed and died, police have said.
The man was discovered by cyclists, who called police to Middleton Moor at Langbar, at about 11:40 BST on Saturday.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended but were unable to save the 52-year-old.
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association retrieved the man's body from the moor.
North Yorkshire Police said man was from Ilkley in West Yorkshire and his family had been informed.
A spokesperson said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.