York hospital crash: Four hurt in pharmacy building smash
A car has crashed into a hospital pharmacy, injuring two women inside.
The car ploughed into the building after colliding with a motorbike in the York Hospital car park at about 09:30 BST.
North Yorkshire Police said the drivers of both vehicles and the two women were being treated for apparent minor injuries.
The pharmacy building has been closed while structural engineers assess the damage.
Wendy Scott, chief operating officer for the York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our thanks go to everyone who acted quickly to evacuate the building, to help those who were injured in the accident, and to keep the scene safe and secure."
"Once we have an assessment from the structural engineers that the building is safe, staff will be able to return.
"In the meantime, an incident control centre has been set up and business continuity plans are being enacted to enable the hospital to continue running as normal, or for alternative arrangements to be put in place where needed."
She said their emergency plans were "tried and tested" to enable them to continue to run services and anyone with an appointment at the hospital should attend as normal.
The police said an investigation into the cause of the collision was ongoing.
