County lines: 18 charged over Bradford and Harrogate drugs supply
- Published
Eighteen people have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs as part of a county lines ring.
The group was charged as part of Operation Jackal, an investigation into a gang operating between Bradford and Harrogate.
Four of those accused have also been charged with human trafficking of young people.
All 18 defendants are to appear at Harrogate Magistrates's Court later this month.
County line gangs are urban drug dealers who sell to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines.
They are notorious for exploiting children to work as couriers and forcing vulnerable people to let them use their homes to conceal or deal drugs.
Operation Jackal involved forces in North and West Yorkshire and the National Crime Agency, said police.
