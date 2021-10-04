Sarah Everard: Fire union's outrage over PFCC's remarks
Fire service staff have "lost all confidence" in a fire and police boss over his remarks about the murder of Sarah Everard, a union has said.
Fire Brigades Union (FBU) secretary Steve Howley said the comments by North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Phillip Allott had left members "absolutely appalled".
Mr Allott had said Ms Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by the serving police officer who killed her.
He has since apologised.
In a tweet, Mr Allott said he realised his remarks were "insensitive and [I] wish to retract them in full".
Mr Howley said he had received an unprecedented amount of correspondence from FBU members about Mr Allott's comments.
"The common theme is outrage. The females in service were clear they have lost all confidence in Mr Allott's ability to run the service.
"In a situation where the focus should be on the tragic rape and murder of Sarah Everard and love for her family and friendship, his comments have shifted focus to his own outrageous and perspective-less comments."
Ms Everard, who was originally from York, was raped and murdered by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens in March.
At his sentencing on Thursday, it emerged he tricked her by falsely arresting her in order to abduct her.
Speaking to BBC Radio York on Friday, Conservative PFCC Mr Allott said: "Women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested.
"She should never have been arrested and submitted to that."
The comments prompted an angry reaction on social media and were condemned by the Prime Minister on Saturday.
'Gone back decades'
Mr Howley said FBU members, especially women, had found Mr Allott's remarks deeply upsetting.
"We've gone back decades and not moved forward. Women don't need Mr Allott's lectures on being streetwise.
"They were clear, women have had to be streetwise from birth."
Mr Howley said he had written an open letter to the PFCC setting out what he must do.
"Given the laws that surround the election of PFCCs and MPs, Mr Allott's future is largely in his own hands," he said.
"FBU members have made clear to us what his next steps should be."
Mr Allott withdrew his remarks later on Friday and subsequently issued a fuller statement.
"I would like to reiterate my heartfelt apology for my comments, which I realise were both misconceived and insensitive and have caused upset and distress," he said.
Mr Allott added he would seek expert advice and would also speak to organisations which aim to tackle male violence against women and girls.
