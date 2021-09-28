Darren Beevers: Missing men among two found dead at house
A missing man was among two found dead at a house 40 miles from where he disappeared.
Darren Beevers, 38, from Barnsley, was reported missing by a concerned friend on Sunday night.
Officers investigating his disappearance found his body alongside the remains of a man in his late 20s in Barlby, near Selby.
North Yorkshire Police said both had died suddenly but their deaths were not believed to be suspicious.
The families of both men have been informed.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
