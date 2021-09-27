Fuel supply: Panic-buying forces longer stay for holidaymaker
A woman holidaying on the Yorkshire coast was forced to add an extra night on to her stay because fuel shortages meant she couldn't drive home.
Nicky Whilde, of Northampton, said she and her recently-widowed mother spent hours trying to find fuel in Filey.
"It made for a very difficult day and a sleepless night for me wondering if I'd be able to get petrol today," she said.
Her comments came as the environment secretary said people buying fuel they did not need were causing problems.
Ms Whilde said the trip had been the first since her mother had lost her husband.
"My mother loves Filey and her husband, who passed away a few weeks ago, it had been his dying wish that we came up here together."
Ms Whilde said when they prepared to leave on Sunday she had only 80 miles of petrol in the tank for the 175-mile journey.
She tried six fuel stations but none had any supplies.
"I was trying to stay calm, but the rising panic in me as you could see the dial going down and down," she said.
Ms Whilde, who works for the NHS, said they were able to stay an extra night in the flat they had rented as the new tenants were not due to arrive until the end of the week.
She got up at 06:00 on Monday and eventually found a garage expecting a delivery and sat on the forecourt until they opened the pumps.
Ms Whilde said: "There were people yesterday on the seafront taking a day trip so they had obviously filled up at some point, but that meant I couldn't get back to my work today for the NHS.
"There needs to be a little more thoughtfulness. We know there's a problem."
Environment Minister George Eustice said the UK's fuel supply was at normal levels and the fears of disruption which had led to panic buying over recent days were unfounded.
"The only reason we don't have petrol in forecourts is because people are buying petrol when they don't need it," he said.
