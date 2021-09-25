Whitby's historic lifeboat hand pulled through seaside streets
- Published
A historic lifeboat has been hand pulled through the streets of a seaside town as crews moved it to a temporary home.
The 103-year-old Whitby lifeboat was on a RNLI pulling carriage and hauled by 24 crew members through narrow streets.
The Rubie class Robert and Ellen Robson lifeboat is usually on display at the town's museum but has been moved while the building is refurbished.
The lifeboat was built in 1918 and served in Whitby from 1974 to 1955.
Her last service was a historic event for the RNLI as it was the last time a rowing lifeboat was ever used in operational service.
During time in service the lifeboat was mainly launched to escort fishing vessels into harbour in bad weather.
However, one of the more unusual services was on 5 October, 1949, when it was used to rescue 17 geology students from Aberdeen University who were cut off on the Black Nab, a rock stack in Saltwick Bay.
Neil Williamson, deputy launch authority for Whitby RNLI, said the boat had not been moved from the museum since 2002.
He added: "Pulling it by hand as it would have been in the past feels like a nod those who volunteered before is."
The pull was led by former coxswain Pete Thomson MBE whose father served on the lifeboat.
It will be located at Coates Marine while work starts to create a new visitor experience at the museum, which will reopen in September 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.