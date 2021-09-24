Annabel Wright death: Family calls for ban on acne drug for teenagers
The family of a teenage girl who believe her death was linked to her use of an acne drug is calling for tighter regulations on the product.
Annabel Wright, 15, who was prescribed a course of Roaccutane, was discovered dead in her bedroom at her home near Ripon in North Yorkshire on 1 May 2019.
Her mother said her death was "not an isolated case" and she would like the drug banned for under-25s.
Roche, which manufactures Roaccutane, declined to comment.
An inquest held in Northallerton this week heard that isotretinoin, sold under the brand name Roaccutane, was recommended as a suitable treatment for Annabel after she was referred by her GP to Harrogate District Hospital in late 2018.
Dermatologist Dr Alison Layton told the inquest that "many millions of people" had taken the drug worldwide and Annabel had completed a psychometric test and a questionnaire to help assess her suitability.
Worldwide case reports had raised the possibility of a relationship between the drug and suicide, but the consultant told the inquest large-scale studies including thousands of people had failed to establish any causal link.
Dr Jacqueline Andrews, executive medical director at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We wish to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Annabel Wright.
"Following Annabel's tragic death, the trust commenced an investigation and our findings have been shared with Annabel's family and HM Coroner.
"Until the inquest has concluded we are unable to comment further."
Helen Wright told the inquest the family had not been made aware that "suicidal impulses could overcome a perfectly normal person".
Following the hearing, she told the BBC: "I've been in contact with several families who have lost their children to this drug or whose children are permanently damaged psychologically or physically as a result.
"Only last week I spoke to a woman who lost her son in June in very similar circumstances.
"It was happening before Annabel was born and it's still happening."
Mrs Wright said she would like to see use of the drug restricted.
"I don't think it should be given to teenagers - ideally I would like to see it banned for under 25s, but certainly under 21s," she said.
"Teenagers have mood swings and even if you are watching them really carefully you cannot predict the changes in them."
The coroner is due to deliver his conclusion on 8 December.
