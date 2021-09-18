Girl, 2, dies after falling from pony at Bedale Hunt meet
- Published
A two-year-old girl has died after falling from a pony during a hunt meeting in North Yorkshire.
The toddler was riding with members of the Bedale Hunt on land near Northallerton when she fell on Wednesday, a hunt spokesman said.
He described the fall as a "tragic accident" and offered condolences to all affected.
North Yorkshire Police said it was compiling a report on behalf of the coroner.
A spokesman for the force said the girl died in hospital during the early hours of Thursday.
"The girl's family are receiving specialist support while enquiries are ongoing into the incident," he added.
The hunt spokesman said: "As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family."
"We urge that everybody respects the family's privacy during a very distressing time."
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed it had attended the incident but did not provide further details.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.