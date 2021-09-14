University of York students housed 50 miles away in Hull
A housing shortage in York is being blamed for students at one of the city's universities having to make a 100-mile (161km) round trip from accommodation in Hull to study.
The problem, affecting 150 students, was due to over-subscribed courses and their stay in Hull would be temporary, the University of York said.
Affected students can get a rent reduction and use a free shuttle bus.
The university said it was "very sorry for the inconvenience".
A University of York spokesperson said the shortage was because of "huge demand for university accommodation" across the whole of the UK, including York.
In August, 300 students at Bristol University had to stay 13 miles away in Bath because of "particularly high demand" for accommodation.
The University of York said it was working hard to find additional rooms for its students and promised new campus accommodation would be ready from January.
A spokesperson said the university had "close links" with Hull and accommodating students so far away was a "temporary measure".
"We understand this is not ideal and we're very sorry for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.
Affected students had been given a 10% rent reduction, comprehensive welfare support and were able to travel on a free shuttle bus service between the two cities, the university added.
The journey from Hull Paragon station to the University of York in Heslington is about 47 miles and takes about one hour and 20 minutes by road or between 60-90 minutes by train.
