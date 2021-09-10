MP Nigel Adams filmed swearing at Mr Stop Brexit Steve Bray
A minister has been filmed swearing at a veteran pro-EU campaigner who approached him outside the Houses of Parliament.
Steve Bray, known as Mr Stop Brexit, uploaded the clip of his exchange with Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams.
The footage shows Mr Adams give the four-letter response at least twice as Mr Bray attempts to question him.
A spokesperson for the MP said his remarks "no doubt reflect those of many democratic representatives".
The video, shared on social media by Mr Bray, shows the pair talking in the street on Wednesday evening following the Commons vote on a tax increase to help fund health and social care.
After questioning Mr Adams about the tax increase, the MP responds: "I'm really not interested in talking to an odd bloke with a top hat on chasing me down the street".
He then tells Mr Bray, from Port Talbot in Wales, to "talk to your own MP" and swears at him.
The 52-year-old campaigner became a regular sight outside Parliament following the EU referendum, with Mr Bray repeatedly interrupting live TV broadcasts with his cries of "stop Brexit".
Speaking to BBC Radio York, he said: "You should be able to ask an MP a question without being told where to go.
"This is at Parliament, it's not as if I'm on his doorstep at his house, this is the seat of power - if you write to these MPs, half of them don't reply.
"I don't harass MPs, I ask them questions and I like to think I'm speaking for other people who can't be there to ask those questions."
In a statement, a spokesperson for Selby and Ainsty MP Mr Adams said: "Mr Bray has spent the last few years harassing, following and hurling abuse at elected Parliamentarians as well as interrupting journalists, preventing some from doing their job of reporting the news and conducting interviews.
"Mr Adams' remarks no doubt reflect those of many democratic representatives trying to deliver on the will of the people and others seeking to go about their business who have been harassed or had their work disrupted by this individual and his handful of followers."
