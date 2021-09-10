Scarborough suspected explosive device destroyed
- Published
A suspected explosive device has been destroyed in a controlled explosion after being found on a building site.
It was found on Field Lane, Scalby, near Scarborough, at about 08:00 BST on Thursday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The device was believed to be inert, although officers consulted with experts from the Ministry of Defence.
A man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident and remains in custody, according to police.
The immediate area was cordoned off following the discovery and officers conducted a search of the area to ensure there was no risk to the public, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.