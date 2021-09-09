Jason Longhurst: Manhunt for York rapist absent from trial
- Published
A manhunt has been launched for a rapist who failed to appear for his sentencing and went on the run.
Jason Vincent Longhurst, 44, was due to be jailed for the sex attack on an unconscious teenager he had throttled with a jumper.
He did not attend his York Crown Court trial, but was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in his absence.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for people to report sightings of Longhurst or details of his whereabouts.
He attacked his victim 10 years ago when she was a guest in his home, the force said.
Describing him as a "sickening predator", Sgt Hannah McPeake said he had "shown no remorse for his actions or the pain he has inflicted on his victim".
At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Longhurst, of Lindsey Avenue, York, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.