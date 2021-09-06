Claudia Lawrence's mum says she has 'no hope' for new leads
- Published
The mother of missing Claudia Lawrence has said she has "no hope" that information brought forward during the latest police search will lead to her daughter being found.
Officers spent two weeks scouring Sand Hutton gravel pits, near York, but on Sunday said they had found "nothing of obvious significance".
However, police said reports of the search had led to fresh information.
Ms Lawrence, 35, has not been seen since March 2009.
Joan Lawrence told the BBC: "We've been down this road a lot, but this seemed more significant because of the area, the huge police presence and suchlike.
"Part of me thought 'here we go again' and part of me thought there must be something because they wouldn't go to all this trouble if there wasn't something significant."
She said she had been hoping for a breakthrough during the search of the popular fishing spot about eight miles (13km) outside the city.
However, despite North Yorkshire Police saying it had received new information, she said she held out "no hope" it would bring an end to her pain.
"You can't constantly live in hope and have it dashed, it's absolutely soul-destroying," she said.
She added that the past fortnight had been "very, very painful" for her family and that she was "desperate for a Plan B".
Ms Lawrence said she had got through the last fortnight with support from friends, family and the community.
"I've got cards, I've got flowers, I've talked to lots of people I've talked to people in the same situation who've been going through this longer than me and they all say we know where you're coming from, we know exactly," she said.
The disappearance of Ms Lawrence sparked one of the longest running and highest profile missing person cases in the UK.
She was last seen at 15:05 GMT on Wednesday 18 March 2009 as she walked towards her home on Heworth Road, York.
That evening she spoke to both of her parents in separate phone calls, but failed to arrive for her shift at Goodricke College the following day.
Her father, Peter Lawrence, reported her missing on 20 March. A friend of Ms Lawrence's had called him after she did not turn up at a local pub on the evening of 19 March.
A number of people have been questioned in connection with her disappearance, but no charges have ever been brought.
Mr Lawrence died in February without ever finding out what happened to his daughter.
Speaking on Sunday, Det Supt Wayne Fox, who is leading the inquiry, said "nothing of obvious significance" was found during searches at Sand Hutton.
He said while a small number of items were recovered during the two-week search, which were being assessed for their forensic potential, any relevance to Ms Lawrence's disappearance had not currently been established.
