Claudia Lawrence: Police end Sand Hutton lake search
Nothing of significance has been found during the latest search for clues to the suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence, police have confirmed.
The 35-year-old chef has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.
Police began a search of Sand Hutton gravel pits, about eight miles (13km) outside the city, on 24 August.
North Yorkshire Police said some items, with no obvious link to Ms Lawrence, were being assessed.
Leading the inquiry, Det Supt Wayne Fox said "nothing of obvious significance" was located during searches of part of the wooded area and in the smaller of the two lakes at the site.
He said separate strands of information had been received which led to the two-week search at Sand Hutton.
"When we assessed these separate and independently-sourced pieces of information against the wealth of information already generated during the last 12 years, we found they correlated with other information pointing to the area of Sand Hutton," he said.
Det Supt Fox added that officers had consulted with national experts and concluded they could not discount the "possibility that Sand Hutton gravel pits could have a major relevance in explaining what happened to Claudia".
