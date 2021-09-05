Claudia Lawrence search ends with nothing found
Nothing of significance has been found during the police's latest search for clues to the suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence.
The 35-year-old has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.
Police began a search of Sand Hutton gravel pits, about eight miles (13km) outside the city, on 24 August.
North Yorkshire Police said some items, with no obvious link to Ms Lawrence, were being assessed.